IDPH: 1,431 new cases of COVID-19, 22 additional deaths

The state reports almost 14 percent of residents have fully been vaccinated.
COVID-19 in Illinois
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Illinois (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reports a dip in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths over the last 24 hours.

IDPH reports 1,431 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday pushing the statewide total to 1,221,863. The state also reports 22 additional deaths pushing that total to 21, 081.

More than 77,000 residents received a COVID-19 test in the last 25 hours and almost 14 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated for the virus.

