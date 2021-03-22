IDPH: 1,431 new cases of COVID-19, 22 additional deaths

Illinois (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reports a dip in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths over the last 24 hours.

IDPH reports 1,431 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday pushing the statewide total to 1,221,863. The state also reports 22 additional deaths pushing that total to 21, 081.

More than 77,000 residents received a COVID-19 test in the last 25 hours and almost 14 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated for the virus.

