Freeport Police Department swears in new recruits

The new officers will head off to the police academy before more training with the department.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Police Department grows as new officers take their oath Monday morning at Freeport City Hall however officials say getting more talent on the team hasn’t been easy.

Steven Middendorf along with two others are the newest members of the team swearing in to serve and protect the citizens of the Pretzel City.

“It’s always been something I wanted to do with community involvement and helping others and Freeport has always been a pretty local town for me,” said Middendorf.

Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says bringing new faces to the department is one of the best parts of his job.

“I’m excited for the new class,” said Summers. “Anytime we get new people in we get different ideas different and hear what law enforcement means to them and it always makes our department grow.”

Summers says recruiting new talent is always tough, but protests and civil unrest in 2020 only added to that challenge.

“It hasn’t gotten any easier, so we have to look at the way we do things and see how we’re going to identify people who fit our department,” said Summers.

While the number of new officers hired each year varies, Summers says he’s still looking for more dedicated and determined people to join the force.

“You have to have a desire to do this,” said Summers. “You have to have a passion to want to help people and if that’s not at the forefront for why you want to do this then it’s going to be a very long career.”

