First rabies case in 2021 found in a bat

The Illinois Department of Public Health says if you think you’ve been exposed to contact a doctor immediately.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Illinois (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health confirms its first positive case of rabies for 2021 found in a bat by the DuPage County Health Department.

Health officials say in addition to bites, rabies can also be contracted when saliva from an infected animal gets into people’s eyes, nose or mouths. IDPH says if you come in close contact with a bat and aren’t sure if you’ve been exposed to call your doctor or health department immediately as without quick action and preventative measures rabies is typically fatal.

