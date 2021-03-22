Advertisement

Dogs rescued from Winnebago fire available for adoption

These dogs are now available for pre-select and able to be met with by potential adopters.
Winnebago County Animal Services said the dogs are doing well and are eager for a new forever...
Winnebago County Animal Services said the dogs are doing well and are eager for a new forever home.
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The pit bulls rescued from a Winnebago fire last week are finally ready to be adopted.

On March 15, Winnebago County Animal Services was called upon to assist the Win-Bur-Sew Fire Protection District where there were dogs on a property that was on fire.

WCAS took in the 11 dogs in to ensure their comfort and safety. Unfortunately, the home was badly damaged and the owner can no longer care for the animals. All dogs were assessed by a veterinarian and care staff upon intake. They were closely examined for evidence of smoke inhalation and any skin wounds from close contact with smoke or fire.

All dogs were started on prophylactic treatments to help keep their lungs healthy and decrease any inflammation in their airways as they were recovering. A few dogs had some minor blisters or burns that were treated. The dogs were bathed immediately by our dedicated kennel staff to remove smoke debris that could be further irritating to their skin and lungs. The dogs were all monitored closely over the next several days for additional problems such as coughing or new blisters or burns and more treatments were given as needed.

Two of the dogs were reclaimed by the owner. As of today, nine of the dogs are doing well with only a few of them having some minor burns and minor coughing present.

Winnebago County Animal Services said the dogs are doing well and are eager for a new forever home. These dogs are now available for pre-select and able to be met with by potential adopters. Due to Lala’s age and injuries, WCAS staff say they are looking for a rescue organization to better suit her needs.

Interested in adopting? Visit our website and complete an adoption questionnaire - www.wcasrock.org .

