Discovery Center Museum increases capacity limit, adds play session over Spring Break

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to updates in the State of Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigations, Discovery Center is increasing its capacity limits from 50 to 125 guests per play session.

The museum is also increasing the number of play sessions from two to three per day from March 22-26 in order to help families over Spring Break.

Discovery Center says all guests (members and public) must make advance reservations for two hour play sessions. The time between play sessions is used for enhanced cleaning and sanitizations.

Reservations can be made online or by phone at 815-963-6769. The museum requires face coverings for all guests ages 5 and older and are strongly encouraged for children younger than 5 years old. Temperature checks and health screenings are also required for all guests and staff prior to entering the museum.

For more information about onsite and virtual classes for children, please click here. Families can also find free online resources including at-home science activities and art projects on the Discovery Center’s Playful Learning at Home webpage.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.