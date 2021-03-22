Advertisement

Discovery Center Museum increases capacity limit, adds play session over Spring Break

In addition to museum visits, Discovery Center is offering both onsite and virtual classes for children.
Discovery Center Museum in Rockford is increasing guest capacity limits due to updates in...
Discovery Center Museum in Rockford is increasing guest capacity limits due to updates in Illinois' COVID-19 mitigations.(Discovery Center Museum)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to updates in the State of Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigations, Discovery Center is increasing its capacity limits from 50 to 125 guests per play session.

The museum is also increasing the number of play sessions from two to three per day from March 22-26 in order to help families over Spring Break.

Discovery Center says all guests (members and public) must make advance reservations for two hour play sessions. The time between play sessions is used for enhanced cleaning and sanitizations.

Reservations can be made online or by phone at 815-963-6769. The museum requires face coverings for all guests ages 5 and older and are strongly encouraged for children younger than 5 years old. Temperature checks and health screenings are also required for all guests and staff prior to entering the museum.

For more information about onsite and virtual classes for children, please click here. Families can also find free online resources including at-home science activities and art projects on the Discovery Center’s Playful Learning at Home webpage.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of agencies were called to an apartment complex near Northway Park Road in Machesney...
Little boy rescued from Rock River, taken to hospital in serious condition
Rockford police investigate human remains found near Auburn Street
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
The 20-year-old shooting victim is now deceased.
20-year-old man killed after shooting in Rockford
One man faces five felony counts of attempted first degree murder after a shooting and standoff...
Suspect faces 5 counts of attempted murder after shooting and barricade situation in Chicago

Latest News

Rockford approves Fiber City project
She is ready to help veterans who can't change their flags to be able to do so.
Miss Glory all fixed up, reunites with Veteran’s Association
The 20-year-old shooting victim is now deceased.
20-year-old man killed after shooting in Rockford
Wis. hospital systems provide information on how to book a vaccine appointment
The Freeport Police Department grows as new officers take their oath Monday morning at Freeport...
Freeport Police Department swears in new recruits