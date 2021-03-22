COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Illinois expands Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More Illinois residents will be eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the state expands its vaccination pool.

Government employees, members of the media, and all higher education staff will be able to sign up starting Monday, March 22 to get their shot. Health officials remind people to be patient as this expansion doesn’t mean you’ll be able to get an appointment right away.

Starting one week later, on March 29, restaurant and bar staff, construction trade workers, and religious leaders also will be eligible for shots.

The governor announced Thursday that all Illinois residents age 16 and up outside of Chicago will be eligible for shots starting April 12.

