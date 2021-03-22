Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Illinois expands Monday

Health officials remind residents to be patient as it will still take time to get an appointment.
COVID Vaccine
COVID Vaccine(KSLA)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More Illinois residents will be eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the state expands its vaccination pool.

Government employees, members of the media, and all higher education staff will be able to sign up starting Monday, March 22 to get their shot. Health officials remind people to be patient as this expansion doesn’t mean you’ll be able to get an appointment right away.

Starting one week later, on March 29, restaurant and bar staff, construction trade workers, and religious leaders also will be eligible for shots.

The governor announced Thursday that all Illinois residents age 16 and up outside of Chicago will be eligible for shots starting April 12.

For more information, visit the IDPH website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high speed chase in Beloit early Saturday morning sends one police officer and the driver of...
High speed chase in Beloit sends officer and driver to the hospital
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
One man faces five felony counts of attempted first degree murder after a shooting and standoff...
Suspect faces 5 counts of attempted murder after shooting and barricade situation in Chicago
Residents meet greyhounds at Petco
Residents meet greyhounds at Petco for potential adoptions
Fire officials say they were called to the 1400 block of 14th Ave. around 8 a.m. for a house...
Belvidere family safe after Saturday morning house fire

Latest News

Winnebago County Animal Services said the dogs are doing well and are eager for a new forever...
Dogs rescued from Winnebago fire available for adoption
The Village of Rockton gets some recognition and is one of ten towns named the “most charming”...
Rockton named one of Illinois’ most charming towns
File photo
First rabies case in 2021 found in a bat
COVID-19 in Illinois
IDPH: 1,431 new cases of COVID-19, 22 additional deaths