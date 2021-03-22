Advertisement

Caught on camera: Orcas play near boat off Texas coast

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Wednesday, people aboard a charter fishing boat glimpsed something rarely seen - a whole pod of killer whales.

Sam Hardeman took this video on his phone about 130 miles offshore of Galveston, Texas.

Many of the fishermen were asleep after an all-night tuna charter, but this was worth waking up for!

The pod of at least 30 orcas put on a show for around 20 minutes, but then swam off to rejoin an even larger pod.

Dolphins and pilot whales are known to play in a boat’s wake, but this behavior is said to be highly unusual for orcas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high speed chase in Beloit early Saturday morning sends one police officer and the driver of...
High speed chase in Beloit sends officer and driver to the hospital
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
One man faces five felony counts of attempted first degree murder after a shooting and standoff...
Suspect faces 5 counts of attempted murder after shooting and barricade situation in Chicago
Residents meet greyhounds at Petco
Residents meet greyhounds at Petco for potential adoptions
Fire officials say they were called to the 1400 block of 14th Ave. around 8 a.m. for a house...
Belvidere family safe after Saturday morning house fire

Latest News

Miami Beach is under a curfew after police said the unruly crowds became uncontrollable.
RAW: Police enforce Miami Beach curfew
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all adults
Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Miami Beach curfew aims to shut down Spring Break partying
There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his...
Dr. Anthony Fauci stars in children’s book
Winnebago County Animal Services said the dogs are doing well and are eager for a new forever...
Dogs rescued from Winnebago fire available for adoption