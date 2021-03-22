Belvidere woman celebrates long overdue U.S. citizenship

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - After a more than 20 year journey, a Belvidere woman is celebrating officially being granted her U.S. citizenship.

Isabelle Roiniotis is one of the newest U.S. citizens in the Stateline, however it wasn’t easy getting to this point. She says her love for this country kept her going.

“That was scary, and sometimes people who did know about it would use it against me,” Roiniotis said.

Decades ago, Roiniotis’ mother made the decision to give her daughter a better life and escape communism in Europe.

“That same year was martial law, and immediately after I graduated, I left the country,” said Marta Njos, Isabelle’s mother.

The pair moved to Illinois following a stop over in Australia. After a few years, Roiniotis’ mom gained permanent residence. However, Isabelle’s case got lost in the immigration system, and she unknowingly lived undocumented in the United States for decades.

“She was missing in the system, and that was so confusing,” Njos said. “I didn’t even know for a while until she found out. I wanted to correct it, but I couldn’t.”

Roiniotis learned in her late 20′s the paperwork never got processed, and while her status could have meant grounds for deportation, Isabelle remained determined to become a U.S. citizen.

“This is my country, this is my home,” Roinioitis said. “The United States of America is where I am from, and this is what I identify with even though I was born somewhere else.”

Roinioitis said becoming an official citizen of the U.S. is something she will forever cherish.

“People really don’t understand what an honor and a privilege it is to be citizen of this country,” said Roiniotis. “We were very poor when I was young, and to now be an entrepreneur and business partner with my husband Andy in Rockin’ Vodka, it’s definitely the land of opportunity.”

Isabelle said she hopes her story inspires others in similar situations, and said she looks forward to her first time voting in the upcoming election.

