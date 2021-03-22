20-year-old man killed after shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are on the scene of a shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area near the intersection of S. First Street and Division Street near downtown Rockford as they conduct an investigation.

Shooting investigation on 1st and Division. A 20-year-old male sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 22, 2021

Rockford Police sent out a tweet just before 7 p.m. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.