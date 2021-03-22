Advertisement

20-year-old man killed after shooting in Rockford

Rockford Police tweeted just before 7 p.m. Monday
The 20-year-old shooting victim is now deceased.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are on the scene of a shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area near the intersection of S. First Street and Division Street near downtown Rockford as they conduct an investigation.

Rockford Police sent out a tweet just before 7 p.m. This is a developing story.

