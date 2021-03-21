Advertisement

Tracking a few 60s beginning Sunday and storm chances next week

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The winning weekend continues on Sunday as another nice stretch of 60s begins. Following, a more active weather for next week that will include a few thunderstorms.

Clear skies continue for Saturday night before we gradually add a few clouds to our skies for Sunday. Winds will strengthen out of the south by Sunday morning and then continue increasing through the afternoon. Gusts up to 30-35 MPH will be possible at times.

We'll see another nice day Sunday, although winds will be breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The strong south wind and sunshine will boost our high temperatures well into the low to mid 60s. These winds will continue into Monday, again helping temperature get near 60 degrees for forecast highs. Clouds will be on the rise beginning late Sunday and will be mostly cloudy for Monday. This is ahead of our next system that looks to arrive here beginning Tuesday.

Mostly sunny Sunday before a cloud dominated week lies ahead.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

An area of low pressure will move into the Midwest. For us it will bring a prolonged period of showers and some isolated thunderstorms. While some thunder and lightning can’t be ruled out, there doesn’t look to be a severe weather threat at this time. We’ll keep tracking it as the system gets closer, but a decent half an inch of rain at least is looking likely throughout the region.

Models are projecting a good half an inch of rain for Tuesday, no severe threat at this time.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Models are projecting a good half an inch of rain for Tuesday, no severe threat at this time.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After that, the latter half of next week looks to be mainly dry and very consistent with high temperatures in the mid 50s each day. A few isolated rain chances return by late week before a slight warm trend again by next weekend and continued rain chances.

Enjoy Sunday outside Stateliners!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

