Saint Louis advances with win over Milwaukee

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saint Louis knocks off Milwaukee in convincing fashion to advance to WNIT Rockford region final.

The Billikens shot the lights out in the first quarter, converting on 9-13 shots (69%). The 23-12 run propelled them to the 61-44 win. Boylan grad Peyton Kennedy played four minutes in the game but did not attempt a shot. Kennedy’s teammate Rachel Kent paced the team with 24 points.

Milwaukee ends its season on a sour note, the Panthers shot just 18-50 (38%) for the game. Harlem grad Mckaela Schmelzer scored 9 points in the contest, including one three.

Saint Louis moves on to the regional final to play Northern Iowa for a chance to play in Memphis.

