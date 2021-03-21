Advertisement

Residents meet greyhounds at Petco for potential adoptions

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In an effort to turn some four legged furry friends into permanent family members, one area non profit organization hosts a meet and greet with the dogs at a Rockford Petco.

On Saturday, Four Greyhound Racers gave residents the chance to interact with greyhound dogs at the Petco on East State Street. People were able to learn more about these furry friends and how to adopt or foster one of their own. President of the organization Sue Purdom says not only are these animals built for racing but also cuddling up on the couch and loving on their owners.

“They’re very adaptable as a breed they can live in lots of different environments that are indoors they typically do very well in quiet households that don’t have a lot of chaos or anything like that,” Purdom says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Minor league Cubs player arrested in Colorado on drug charges
A high speed chase in Beloit early Saturday morning sends one police officer and the driver of...
High speed chase in Beloit sends officer and driver to the hospital
Rockford Police Department
Public help needed after fatal hit and run

Latest News

Local craft show
Owners show off products at Essence of Spring craft show
Burmese community shows their support
Myanmar refugees in Rockford show support for protests
WNIT
Saint Louis knocks of Milwaukee in WNIT semis
NUIC
NUIC football - Saturday Mar. 20