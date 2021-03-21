Residents meet greyhounds at Petco for potential adoptions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In an effort to turn some four legged furry friends into permanent family members, one area non profit organization hosts a meet and greet with the dogs at a Rockford Petco.

On Saturday, Four Greyhound Racers gave residents the chance to interact with greyhound dogs at the Petco on East State Street. People were able to learn more about these furry friends and how to adopt or foster one of their own. President of the organization Sue Purdom says not only are these animals built for racing but also cuddling up on the couch and loving on their owners.

“They’re very adaptable as a breed they can live in lots of different environments that are indoors they typically do very well in quiet households that don’t have a lot of chaos or anything like that,” Purdom says.

