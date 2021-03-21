Advertisement

Owners show off products at Essence of Spring craft show

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some area small business owners had the chance to show off their home made art Saturday at Midway Village in Rockford.

More than 50 vendors brought their hand crafted art work to the Essence of Spring craft and vendor show. Now only did this event feature unique pieces for the people to buy but also food and other services. This all occurred while adhering the COVID-19 safety guidelines. Organizers say it feels good to put on events like these and not only help people sell their products but also get out and interact with others.

“This is a lot of people’s lives and they thrive for events such as this so I think it was really wonderful that they had an opportunity to come out and to be apart of something. Whether they sold items or not but just to be apart of an event and to be able to mingle with others,” Sherrie Blankenship says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Minor league Cubs player arrested in Colorado on drug charges
A high speed chase in Beloit early Saturday morning sends one police officer and the driver of...
High speed chase in Beloit sends officer and driver to the hospital
Rockford Police Department
Public help needed after fatal hit and run

Latest News

Residents meet greyhounds at Petco
Residents meet greyhounds at Petco for potential adoptions
Burmese community shows their support
Myanmar refugees in Rockford show support for protests
WNIT
Saint Louis knocks of Milwaukee in WNIT semis
NUIC
NUIC football - Saturday Mar. 20