Owners show off products at Essence of Spring craft show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some area small business owners had the chance to show off their home made art Saturday at Midway Village in Rockford.

More than 50 vendors brought their hand crafted art work to the Essence of Spring craft and vendor show. Now only did this event feature unique pieces for the people to buy but also food and other services. This all occurred while adhering the COVID-19 safety guidelines. Organizers say it feels good to put on events like these and not only help people sell their products but also get out and interact with others.

“This is a lot of people’s lives and they thrive for events such as this so I think it was really wonderful that they had an opportunity to come out and to be apart of something. Whether they sold items or not but just to be apart of an event and to be able to mingle with others,” Sherrie Blankenship says.

