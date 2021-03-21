Advertisement

NUIC powerhouses clash in week one matchup

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Aquin and DuPec take the field at Wyeth Stadium at Auburn High School in week one.

These two NUIC foes would duel all afternoon, junior Rivermen quarterback Hunter Hoffman threw for two touchdowns and ran for one in the 28-21 loss. Tre’von Stifter caught both of the DuPec passing touchdowns. Both teams struggled taking care of the football. In the first the teams fumbled on back to back plays.

Aquin moves to 1-0 on the season with the victory. Quarterback William Gustafson threw for two touchdowns, and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Next up for Aquin is a home game against Ashton-Franklin center, the game kicks off Saturday March 29 at 3:00 p.m.

DuPec will regroup and prep for a Friday night game at Stockton.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Minor league Cubs player arrested in Colorado on drug charges
A high speed chase in Beloit early Saturday morning sends one police officer and the driver of...
High speed chase in Beloit sends officer and driver to the hospital
Rockford Police Department
Public help needed after fatal hit and run

Latest News

Hononegah controlled early and never looked back, winning by double digits.
Hononegah notches first win over Belvidere North
A matchup with two former Stateline stars ended in a 61-44 St. Louis win.
Saint Louis advances with win over Milwaukee
Iowa wrestler Tony Cassioppi won by a score of 5-0 and finished the tournament in 3rd place on...
Iowa wrestling wins NCAA title, Cassioppi takes 3rd
Minor league Cubs player arrested in Colorado on drug charges