NUIC powerhouses clash in week one matchup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Aquin and DuPec take the field at Wyeth Stadium at Auburn High School in week one.

These two NUIC foes would duel all afternoon, junior Rivermen quarterback Hunter Hoffman threw for two touchdowns and ran for one in the 28-21 loss. Tre’von Stifter caught both of the DuPec passing touchdowns. Both teams struggled taking care of the football. In the first the teams fumbled on back to back plays.

Aquin moves to 1-0 on the season with the victory. Quarterback William Gustafson threw for two touchdowns, and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Next up for Aquin is a home game against Ashton-Franklin center, the game kicks off Saturday March 29 at 3:00 p.m.

DuPec will regroup and prep for a Friday night game at Stockton.

