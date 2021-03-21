Myanmar refugees in Rockford show support for protests

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many in the Burmese community came out to show their support for the people of the Myanmar and opposition to the military coup last month.

People came out the Peace Plaza on McFarland Road in Rockford Saturday to make their voices heard and send a strong message of the situation that happened overseas. Attendees say they can’t be silent and must stand together in solidarity.

“Right now the situation in my is very bad because many people more than 200 people are killed by the military and we the people we don’t have protection and weapon to carry but the police and the solider are killing people right now,” Hlaiz Mon says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.