Hononegah notches first win over Belvidere North

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a year long wait Hononegah and Belvidere North return to the gridiron in week one.

The Blue Thunder struggled most of the contest moving the football, and avoiding turnovers. Their biggest chunk play, a 63-yard run by quarterback Jake Tapia was negated by a red-zone fumble.

The Indians clicked in this matchup, with a multi-quarterback approach, and stout defense the game was in control early. Hononegah went to halftime with a multi-possession lead and won 61-0.

Next up on the Indians schedule is a matchup with Auburn. The game will kickoff at 1 p.m. Saturday March 27 at Wyeth Stadium.

Belvidere North will aim to get back on track against Boylan at 7:15 p.m. Saturday March 27 at Clyde F. Peterson Stadium.

