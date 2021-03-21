Advertisement

Hononegah notches first win over Belvidere North

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a year long wait Hononegah and Belvidere North return to the gridiron in week one.

The Blue Thunder struggled most of the contest moving the football, and avoiding turnovers. Their biggest chunk play, a 63-yard run by quarterback Jake Tapia was negated by a red-zone fumble.

The Indians clicked in this matchup, with a multi-quarterback approach, and stout defense the game was in control early. Hononegah went to halftime with a multi-possession lead and won 61-0.

Next up on the Indians schedule is a matchup with Auburn. The game will kickoff at 1 p.m. Saturday March 27 at Wyeth Stadium.

Belvidere North will aim to get back on track against Boylan at 7:15 p.m. Saturday March 27 at Clyde F. Peterson Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Minor league Cubs player arrested in Colorado on drug charges
A high speed chase in Beloit early Saturday morning sends one police officer and the driver of...
High speed chase in Beloit sends officer and driver to the hospital
Rockford Police Department
Public help needed after fatal hit and run

Latest News

The Bulldogs knock of the Rivermen 28-21.
NUIC powerhouses clash in week one matchup
A matchup with two former Stateline stars ended in a 61-44 St. Louis win.
Saint Louis advances with win over Milwaukee
Iowa wrestler Tony Cassioppi won by a score of 5-0 and finished the tournament in 3rd place on...
Iowa wrestling wins NCAA title, Cassioppi takes 3rd
Minor league Cubs player arrested in Colorado on drug charges