Schmelzer, Kennedy to meet in WNIT Regional Semifinals after First Round wins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem grad McKaela Schmelzer scored seven, dished out seven assists and added three steals as Milwaukee took care of business against Drake 84-46 in the opening round of the WNIT at the UW Health Sports Factory in Rockford on Friday.

With tickets limited to immediate family, it was the first time Schmelzer got to play in front of her parents this year. The Panthers senior tied for the team-lead with 26 minutes.

Milwaukee knocked down 18 of 19 free throws and drained a season-best 12 threes in the victory.

The Panthers will take on Saint Louis in the Regional Semifinals, after the Billikens knocked off DePaul 74-72 thanks to a pair of free throws in the final seconds by Ciaja Harbison.

Boylan grad Peyton Kennedy saw two minutes of action in her return to Rockford. The former Lady Titan went 0-2 from the field. This will be the first time the two former NIC-10 standouts will meet on the hardwood. Saturday’s winner will move on to Monday’s Regional Championship game.

In the earlier games, Northern Iowa beat Dayton 70-56 and Creighton downed Bowling Green 72-65.

Saturday’s Semifinals

Northern Iowa vs. Creighton - 5 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Milwaukee - 8 p.m.

