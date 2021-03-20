Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting

Dallas police say one person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting inside a...
Dallas police say one person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting inside a nightclub.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say one person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting inside a nightclub.

Police say in a news release that the shooting happened during a fight between two groups inside Pryme Night Club, and that the shooter got away.

A person in one of the groups pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking six people. Those six people were taken to hospitals where one woman was pronounced dead.

The extent of the injuries to the other five people range from stable to critical condition.

Police say the shooter got away. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Sen. Dave Syverson: “It’s the same bad bill that we opposed under House Bill 163.″
Sen. Syverson reacts to Gov. Pritzker’s bridge phase announcement
Rockford Police Department
Public help needed after fatal hit and run
Fatal crash in Rockford Wednesday
Loves Park man identified after fatal crash in Rockford

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
The CDC says travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated.
Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Sister Jean gets the vaccine and seat at the NCAA Tournament
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights