Advertisement

Minor league Cubs player arrested in Colorado on drug charges

25-year-old Jesus Camargo-Corrales is being held on a $75,000 bond.
(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAIL, Colo. (AP) -- A minor league baseball player is facing drug charges after police in Colorado found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag.

The Vail Daily reports 25-year-old Jesus Camargo-Corrales, of Tempe, Arizona, appeared in Eagle County Court on Thursday on drug charges and ordered held on $75,000 bond. He remains in custody as of Saturday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The Major League Baseball website says he was first signed to a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2014. A spokesman for the Chicago Cubs organization said they are aware of the arrest and were investigating.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
A high speed chase in Beloit early Saturday morning sends one police officer and the driver of...
High speed chase in Beloit sends officer and driver to the hospital
Rockford Police Department
Public help needed after fatal hit and run

Latest News

Local craft show
Owners show off products at Essence of Spring craft show
Residents meet greyhounds at Petco
Residents meet greyhounds at Petco for potential adoptions
Burmese community shows their support
Myanmar refugees in Rockford show support for protests
WNIT
Saint Louis knocks of Milwaukee in WNIT semis
NUIC
NUIC football - Saturday Mar. 20