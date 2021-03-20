Iowa wrestling wins NCAA title, Cassioppi takes 3rd

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WIFR) - Iowa wrestling captures it’s first team national championship since 2010 by gaining 125 points Saturday.

Hononegah graduate Tony Cassioppi finished 3rd in the 285 pound division. Cassioppi beat Cohlton Schultz from Arizona State 5-0.

The sophomore from Roscoe, Ill. finishes the season with a 13-3 record, and was a key contributor on the national championship team. It’s Iowa’s 24th wrestling national championship in program history.

Other notable finishes through 6 sessions for the Hawkeyes are:

125: 2nd Place - Spencer Lee

133: 3rd Place - Austin DeSanto

141: 2nd Place - Jaydin Eierman

174: 2nd Place - Michael Kemerer

194: 4th Place - Jacob Warner

Iowa still has a chance for individuals to win the 125, 141, and 174 pound divisions.

