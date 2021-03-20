Advertisement

Iowa wrestling wins NCAA title, Cassioppi takes 3rd

Iowa wrestler Tony Cassioppi won by a score of 5-0 and finished the tournament in 3rd place on...
Iowa wrestler Tony Cassioppi won by a score of 5-0 and finished the tournament in 3rd place on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Darren Miller/Hawkeyesports.com)(Hawkeyesports.com)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WIFR) - Iowa wrestling captures it’s first team national championship since 2010 by gaining 125 points Saturday.

Hononegah graduate Tony Cassioppi finished 3rd in the 285 pound division. Cassioppi beat Cohlton Schultz from Arizona State 5-0.

The sophomore from Roscoe, Ill. finishes the season with a 13-3 record, and was a key contributor on the national championship team. It’s Iowa’s 24th wrestling national championship in program history.

Other notable finishes through 6 sessions for the Hawkeyes are:

125: 2nd Place - Spencer Lee

133: 3rd Place - Austin DeSanto

141: 2nd Place - Jaydin Eierman

174: 2nd Place - Michael Kemerer

194: 4th Place - Jacob Warner

Iowa still has a chance for individuals to win the 125, 141, and 174 pound divisions.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Minor league Cubs player arrested in Colorado on drug charges
A high speed chase in Beloit early Saturday morning sends one police officer and the driver of...
High speed chase in Beloit sends officer and driver to the hospital
Rockford Police Department
Public help needed after fatal hit and run

Latest News

Hononegah controlled early and never looked back, winning by double digits.
Hononegah notches first win over Belvidere North
The Bulldogs knock of the Rivermen 28-21.
NUIC powerhouses clash in week one matchup
A matchup with two former Stateline stars ended in a 61-44 St. Louis win.
Saint Louis advances with win over Milwaukee
Minor league Cubs player arrested in Colorado on drug charges