High speed chase in Beloit sends officer and driver to the hospital

BELOIT, WI. (WIFR) - A high speed chase in Beloit early Saturday morning sends one police officer and the driver of that vehicle to the hospital.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. officers were trying to pull over a vehicle near the Glen and Bayliss area, however the driver refused to stop and took off driving northbound on Riverside Dr. Police say another officer was in the 3100 block of Riverside Dr. conducting a different traffic stop and noticed the car driving in his rearview mirror driving at high speeds. The driver hit the side of the squad car and rolled into a nearby intersection.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. Police say the driver was 34-year-old Sean Schmelzer of Broadhead. Broadhead was also taken the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Schelmzer was arrested on a number of charges including his second OWI offense and reckless driving.

