Football Frenzy Recap - Week 1

(WIFR) - The last time we saw a high school football game in the Stateline, Lena-Winslow and Byron were competing for state championships in DeKalb. That was more than 15 months ago. But the wait is over and it is game on.

Some teams opted to skip the Friday night lights for Saturday afternoons this spring, but there is still plenty of action for this first Friday of the shortened, six-week football season.

Here are the highlights and scores from the first week of the high school football season.

NIC-10

Harlem 36, Auburn 12

#8 Boylan 41, East 0

Freeport 42, Jefferson 8

Guilford 20, Belvidere 14 (OT)

NUIC

#2 Princeton 35, #1 Lena-Winslow 14

Orangeville 18, East Dubuque 14

8-Man

#1 River Ridge 18, #4 Hiawatha 6

#2 Polo 52, South Beloit 26

