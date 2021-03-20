Belvidere family safe after Saturday morning house fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere family is safe after their home went up in flames early Saturday morning.

Fire officials say they were called to the 1400 block of 14th Ave. around 8 a.m. for a house fire which started in the fireplace and then spread to the attic. Officials say everyone inside was able to escape without injuries.

Damages are estimated at $40,000. The Red Cross is assisting the family with immediate needs.

