Belvidere family safe after Saturday morning house fire
Officials estimate about $40,000 in damages.
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere family is safe after their home went up in flames early Saturday morning.
Fire officials say they were called to the 1400 block of 14th Ave. around 8 a.m. for a house fire which started in the fireplace and then spread to the attic. Officials say everyone inside was able to escape without injuries.
Damages are estimated at $40,000. The Red Cross is assisting the family with immediate needs.
