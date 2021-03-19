Advertisement

Winnebago County adds 36 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.9 percent.
COVID-19 (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
COVID-19 (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)(Frank Augstein | Associated Press/Frank Augstein)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 36 cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 27,137 from 27,062 on Friday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 448. The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.9 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 90,979 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 33 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from the Thursday, March 11 report of 29.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Sen. Dave Syverson: “It’s the same bad bill that we opposed under House Bill 163.″
Sen. Syverson reacts to Gov. Pritzker’s bridge phase announcement
Rockford Police Department
Public help needed after fatal hit and run
Fatal crash in Rockford Wednesday
Loves Park man identified after fatal crash in Rockford

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
Amity Learning Center in Freeport is among the centers participating in the pilot program.
Freeport child care provider to get funding from state pilot program
Get outside this weekend
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 3/19/2021
Moderna vaccine
More essential workers in Illinois to qualify for COVID-19 vaccines Monday
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
No drunk driving citations during Rockford PD St. Patrick’s Day enforcement