Winds to subside overnight, albeit slowly

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At long last, the Stateline was treated to the return of mixed sunshine Thursday. However, any vibes the sun’s return brought were tempered by the gusty winds that continued to howl throughout the region all day long. At one moment, wind speeds reached as high as 48 miles per hour in Rockford.

While the breezes may have made for difficult travel at times, and most certainly added a discernible chill to the air, they most certainly had benefits as well. In the Rockford area alone, Thursday’s winds generated enough energy to fully charge 1.4 billion smartphones! Add Wednesday’s and Friday’s breezes to the equation, that number swells to over 2.5 billion!

Wind Advisories have expired across the Stateline, though breezes are far from finished. Any diminishing trend in the wind Thursday night will be a slow one. Breezes in excess of 20 to 25 miles per hour can be expected through the evening hours.

While far less a factor as Thursday, wind will still have a part to play in our Friday forecast. For most, if not all of the daytime hours, gusts of 10 to 15 miles per hour will be common, with a few 20 mile per hour gusts not out of the question.

Finally, as high pressure slides into the area Friday evening, winds will become much less of a factor.

It’s that very high pressure system’s arrival from the west that will be behind what promises to be a phenomenal end to the workweek and an even better weekend. Wall-to-wall sunshine’s on tap Friday, though winds still coming off of the chilly waters of Lake Michigan will restrict temperatures a bit. Still, it’s reasonable to expect that lower to middle 50s are achievable.

Saturday’s when the real warming commences. Winds will have shifted to the south by then, which should allow our temperature readings to reach into the upper 50s to perhaps near 60°!

And, that’s just the beginning! A realigning jet stream plus well-established southerly winds will be more than enough to work in concert to produce multiple days in the 60s beginning Sunday, and likely lasting well into next week!

Our next chance for precipitation doesn’t come until Monday night, and that’s to come as rain. There are no chances for snow foreseen over the next two weeks.

