Sunny and Warmer for the Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine this Friday as we start in the mid to upper 20′s with highs heading up to the low 50′s. Thankfully we won’t see as much wind today after 50 MPH wind gusts yesterday we look for a north breeze today 5 - 15 MPH. Clear tonight as lows drop to the upper 20′s. Plenty of sunshine again tomorrow with highs around the 60 degree mark. Low to mid 60′s on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky as the breeze will pick up. Rain chances move in by Tuesday next week.

