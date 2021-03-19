Spring arrives this weekend, it will feel even warmer than that

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This week did see some accumulating snow at the beginning. Since then our temperatures each day have increased every so slightly and this trend will continue into the weekend. Spring also officially kicks off at 4:37 a.m. Saturday with the Spring Equinox.

Say goodbye to the winter season and hello to spring this weekend. Saturday night calls for a sunset at 7:08 p.m. and it’ll get even later than that through the summer solstice in June. If you ever hear anyone say “vernal equinox,” it means the same thing. The term equinox comes from the Latin word “equinoxium,” meaning “equality between day and night.” And vernal also comes from Latin and means spring.

The vernal equinox will take place Saturday morning at 4:37 a.m. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While folks in the Northern Hemisphere are looking forward to longer days, warmer weather, flowers and a burst of greenery, people living south of the equator are heading into fall. For people who reside near the equator, they get roughly 12 hours of daylight and nighttime year round.

The Earth rotates along an imaginary line that runs from North Pole to South Pole. It’s called the axis, which tilts at 23.5 degrees. The rotation of Earth is what gives us daytime and nighttime. , and this rotation is what gives us day and night. That positions one hemisphere of the planet to get more sunlight than the other for half of the year’s orbit around the sun. This discrepancy in sunlight is what triggers the seasons.

This is when the sun's rays shine directly over the equator. It turns to spring in the northern hemisphere. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The effect is at its maximum in late June and late December. Those are the solstices, and they have the most extreme differences between day and night, especially near the poles. Going forward, the Northern Hemisphere will be more exposed to the sun than the Southern Hemisphere. That’s why it gets increasingly hot as we head toward the summer solstice in June.

Temperatures throughout the weekend will continue rising each day. 59 degrees is the forecast high for Saturday. However with the very powerful March sun and increased daylength, I think it’s likely many spots will hit 60 degrees. More widespread temperatures in the lower 60s are likely Sunday with a few more clouds arriving later.

A warming trend and plenty of sun is expected into this weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The increase in cloud cover will continue Monday and then our next rain maker arrives late. Most of the widespread rain looks to fall throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday. While we will get a good soaking from this, it doesn’t appear we’ll have a severe threat with these. So get outside this weekend and enjoy!

The next chance of precipitation will arrive on Tuesday. Milder conditions will continue into the upcoming week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.