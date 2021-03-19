Advertisement

Rockford City Council delays vote on Fiber City project

Rockford City Council
Rockford City Council(WIFR)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The nearly $200 million Rockford FiberCity project hit a snag on Monday at the Rockford City Council meeting, as council members motioned to delay the vote.

Alderwoman Linda McNeely told 23 News that she needed more time to review the project before she’s able to sign off. “I did review this and I did review the company online, I do think this is significant, but I didn’t have enough time to research this.” McNeely’s main concern is that the city could be rushing the project, and she wants to see her colleagues on the council take the next few weeks to look through any agreement.

The project, which is being spearheaded by New Jersey based SiFi, would bring nearly six million feet of fiberoptic cable to Rockford. Fiberoptic cable can support internet speeds greater than 1000 gigabits per second. While some businesses and residents in Rockford currently have access to the speeds, it’s not available everywhere.

Alderman Jonathan Logemann has seen enough information to believe the project will pass. He believes that the Fiber City plan could help spur additional development in the Forest City. “As we emerge from this new economy -- a post COVID economy -- a lot more remote work that’s going to be going on, I think Rockford can use this -- you have workers in Chicago that want to get out of the city? We think they can move to Rockford,” Logemann said.

The project is back before the council on March 29th.

