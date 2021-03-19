Public help needed after fatal hit and run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public to help find a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run on Wednesday.

The suspect vehicle is advised to be a 2004-2012 dark gray Chevrolet Colorado Z71. Witnesses said they saw the vehicle leave the area and head west on E. State Street. If you have any information, you are told to call the Rockford Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.

A 57-year-old Loves Park man was identified after being hit in a crash on Wednesday morning at the intersection of East State Street and Summit Street in Rockford.

At 3:55 a.m., Rockford Police were called to the intersection for a report of a pedestrian involved in a hit and run crash. Once on the scene, officers located then man lying in the roadway and was in his wheelchair when he was struck. Randall Starnes, 57 of Loves Park, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

