No drunk driving citations during Rockford PD St. Patrick’s Day enforcement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department said there were no citations for drunk driving or seat belt violations from their St. Patrick’s Day enforcement results.

There were 62 citations during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period that included distracted driving, speeding and more, according to the Rockford Police Department.

“By keeping distracted drivers off the roads and ensuring that motorists and passengers are driving within the speed limit, we’re able to help make the roads a safer place for everyone,” Traffic Sergeant Jason DoBran said.

Release: St. Patrick’s Day ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Enforcement Results. pic.twitter.com/YoQBy6QeHk — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 19, 2021

The Rockford Police Department joined forces with highway safety partners and both state and local law enforcement in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign. The traffic safety enforcement was funded by the IDOT as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

