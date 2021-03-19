Advertisement

Meridian School District to vote on tax rate for education fund

Superintendent PJ Caposey said he feels the way referendum is written is a little misleading.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - As we inch closer to the April 6 consolidated election, we want to keep the community informed on some issues and candidates voters could see on the ballot, that includes a tax referendum for people living in and near Stillman Valley.

Those in the Meridian School District will vote on whether to continue a close to 3 percent tax rate, which goes toward the district’s education fund. It brings in more than $6 million annually, providing essential resources for students at all levels within the Meridian School District.

“What we are asking for currently is an extension of the current rate. It’s an increase compared to the 2013 rate, but as a result of the statute being written the way it is, the ballot language talks about increase after increase after increase. So that’s part of the reason we are pushing so hard to get information out,” Caposey said.

