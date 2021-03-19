Advertisement

March 19 & 20 birthdays

March 19 & 20 birthdays
March 19 & 20 birthdays
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - March 19 & 20 birthdays

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Sen. Dave Syverson: “It’s the same bad bill that we opposed under House Bill 163.″
Sen. Syverson reacts to Gov. Pritzker’s bridge phase announcement
Rockford Police Department
Public help needed after fatal hit and run
Fatal crash in Rockford Wednesday
Loves Park man identified after fatal crash in Rockford

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
Amity Learning Center in Freeport is among the centers participating in the pilot program.
Freeport child care provider to get funding from state pilot program
Get outside this weekend
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 3/19/2021
Moderna vaccine
More essential workers in Illinois to qualify for COVID-19 vaccines Monday
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
No drunk driving citations during Rockford PD St. Patrick’s Day enforcement