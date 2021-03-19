Advertisement

Iowa man gets 45 years in prison for murder of Illinois man

Daidreon Sparks, Walter Rondo III and Jimmie Caldwell are also facing charges in the killing.
Gavel and Jail
Gavel and Jail(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2015 death of an Illinois man fatally shot outside a Gary gas station.

A Lake County judge sentenced Dontrall Jer’i Phillips, 25, of Davenport, Iowa, on Thursday after accepting his guilty plea to a murder charge under a plea agreement that calls for prosecutors to drop a robbery charge.

Phillips was one of four people charged in the April 2015 shooting death of Donald Fuzzell, 21, of Calumet Park, Illinois, during a botched robbery in the parking lot of a Gary gas station.

Daidreon Sparks, Walter Rondo III and Jimmie Caldwell are also facing charges in the killing.

Deputy prosecutor Keith Anderson said both Phillips and Caldwell fired weapons, but ballistics evidence showed Phillips didn’t fire the fatal shots, the Post-Tribune of Merrillville reported.

Caldwell, Rondo, Phillips and Sparks met before the robbery and had planned “to split the proceeds from the planned robbery,” according to a probable cause affidavit which also states that they “discussed robbing someone so they could smoke and drink.”

Phillips’ lawyer, Cipriano Rodriguez said his client, who was 19 at the time of Phillips’ killing, has a history of family and personal mental health issues and joined a gang at 12.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Sen. Dave Syverson: “It’s the same bad bill that we opposed under House Bill 163.″
Sen. Syverson reacts to Gov. Pritzker’s bridge phase announcement
Rockford Police Department
Public help needed after fatal hit and run
Fatal crash in Rockford Wednesday
Loves Park man identified after fatal crash in Rockford

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
Amity Learning Center in Freeport is among the centers participating in the pilot program.
Freeport child care provider to get funding from state pilot program
Get outside this weekend
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 3/19/2021
Moderna vaccine
More essential workers in Illinois to qualify for COVID-19 vaccines Monday
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
No drunk driving citations during Rockford PD St. Patrick’s Day enforcement