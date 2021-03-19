IDPH: 2,380 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to the second-highest daily COVID-19 vaccination total in Illinois on Thursday, the state has now surpassed 4.5 million doses administered since December.

The deaths from Friday are reported below:

Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 80′s

Dewitt County: 1 male 70′s

DuPage County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s

Kankakee County: 1 female 70′s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80′s

LaSalle County: 1 female 70′s

Morgan County: 1 male 40′s

Rock Island County: 1 male 90′s

Whiteside County: 1 male 70′s

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 135,525 doses of COVID vaccines were administered on Thursday, the second most in a single day, behind only the 152,697 doses given out on March 12.

The state is now averaging 102,775 vaccinations per day over the past week, the highest average reported so far. A total of 1,690,834 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday night, accounting for 13.27 percent of the population.

Meantime, IDPH reported 2,380 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Friday, as well as 12 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,218,470 cases, including 21,034 deaths.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.5 percent, and has ticked up slightly each of the past two days, but that rate has still been below 3 percent for 33 days in a row, the longest such stretch of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,132 COVID patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 242 in the intensive care unit and 105 on ventilators. Statewide hospitalizations have essentially been flat for the past two weeks, and remain at the lowest levels they’ve been since the state started tracking hospitalizations last April.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.