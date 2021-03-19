Gov. Pritzker outlines ‘bridge phase’, opens vaccinations to ages 16 and up April 12

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a long road but we’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to a return to normalcy, Governor JB Pritzker shed some light on what it will take to get there.

“I’m directing every jurisdiction that receives allotments of the vaccine through the State of Illinois to expand eligibility to residents 16 and over,” Gov. Pritzker said.

In just three weeks’ time, vaccines will become available for all adults, and as the number of people vaccinated climbs, the state inches closer to fully re-opening.

“These vaccines are the fastest ticket back to hugging our grandkids, eating inside restaurants without worrying about the risks, school dances, community celebrations all of the things we miss about normal life,” Gov. Pritzker said.

According to the Illinois Department of Health website, 61% of people 65 or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Pritzker says when that moves up 70% phase 4 will be a thing of the past. It will put us in the ‘bridge phase’, it includes a gradual loosening of capacity restrictions. Pritzker says vaccine expansion will push us forward, and regional county health departments are ready for rapid expansion.

“We like to be overachievers in Illinois so we are going for a little head start on that,” Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said.

“Over the next three to four weeks we’ll see sufficient vaccine supply to host clinics that are targeting that 1B plus group,” Boone County Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl said. “As soon as we feel like we have made a significant dent within that population, then our department will be comfortable moving forward opening up to anybody 16 or older in the general population.”

While 70% of seniors need the vaccine to get to the bridge phase. It takes 50% of all adults to get a shot to move into phase 5.

“50% is achievable but you know I like to overachieve I mean I think we should push for higher of that,” Dr. Martell said.

“Our take rate is estimated and this is a rough estimate but it’s at about 63% so we are very cautiously optimistic,” Mehl said.

It’s unclear when we will reach the numbers needed to move to the next phase, but officials implore people to stay vigilant because we have made progress.

“We have to go just a little bit further maybe we are in the 25th mile in this marathon but we will stay motivated but we will keep going because the finish line is absolutely insight,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.