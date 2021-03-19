Freeport child care provider to get funding from state pilot program

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport child care center will be part of the Illinois Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development’s new pilot program to address the obstacles faced by rural child care providers in meeting the state’s quality of care standards.

The program will provide 35 centers in rural counties with $3.8 million in funding per year to hire additional staff or increase staff salaries for the next three years, according to the GOECD on Friday. The program is being done in partnership with the Illinois Department of Human Services, GOECD’s new pilot program.

Amity Learning Center in Freeport is among the centers participating in the pilot.

“Child care investments not only nurture our youngest residents but also allow working parents to embrace their full potential,” Gov. Pritzker said. “I’m proud that Illinois has been the best in the nation during this pandemic in supporting child care providers and the children they serve. This important pilot program strengthens our ongoing efforts to improve equity in every corner of our state, bringing new resources to regions where families have historically had less easy access to quality child care. The truest measure of our pandemic recovery will be the opportunities and support we offer our working families, and Illinois will leave no community behind as we build the future our residents deserve.”

The 35 total centers include 577 teachers and assistants in 104 infant/toddler classrooms, 63 preschool classrooms, and 37 school-age rooms. The pilot is supported by the federal Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) and State child care funds.

This pilot program facilitates grants to child care centers in need of additional support to increase care quality, according to the GOECD on Friday.

“Governor JB Pritzker and his administration want every child to enter school safe, healthy, ready to succeed, and eager to learn. This Pilot gives us the opportunity to test a new approach to child care quality that we can evaluate based on data and evidence,” Dr. Jamilah R. Jor’dan, Executive Director of GOECD said. “We are excited to be working closely with the 35 child care centers participating in this pilot and with our partners at the Illinois Department of Human Services.”

Pilot funding is allocated per classroom and is provided to centers up-front for salary and staffing improvements. Pilot funding is allocated per classroom and is provided to centers up-front for salary and staffing improvements centers need to meet standards beyond the basic licensing requirements. Pilot participants are working towards implementation of ExceleRate Illinois’ standards for Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI).

“Governor Pritzker has a clear understanding of the significant meaning and impactful ways the child care industry supports families across the state. We are pleased to be working with the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development and see 35 centers benefit from this federal funding. This is an opportunity to support providers and enhance accessibility to quality child care for all Illinois families,” Grace Hou, Secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.