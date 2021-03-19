Advertisement

Area nursing homes expecting to allow in-person visitations

As early as next week, residents may be able to reunite with their family and friends.
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As vaccinations begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions, area nursing homes are hopeful they can return to pre-pandemic norms. One senior living center said it’s hoping this might become a reality soon.

Deb Adkins is the Chief Operating Officer at Wesley Willows in Rockford. She said many area nursing homes are expecting the Illinois Department of Public Health to confirm exciting news for residents.

As early as next week, residents may be able to reunite with their family and friends for in-person visits, but it’s going to come with a few rules. Adkins said Wesley Willows will continue to take temperatures, and require face masks and social distancing, even though most residents have received their vaccine. Adkins said no one wants to return to normal with the risk of backpedaling in the fight against COVID-19.

“Because we know that this is happening, because we’re anxious, we have our plans made. We’re ready to roll as soon as we know the absolute specifics. We’ll adjust our plans to apply to those, and then we’ll notify everybody and start scheduling those visits.”

Wesley Willows has been offering in-person visitations, but many residents said they hope new guidelines will provide more of a pre-pandemic experience that allows for more hugs and hand holding.

Wesley Willows said it will also take group sizes and increasing outdoor visits into consideration when developing updated guidelines.

