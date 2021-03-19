More than $70K in grants available for local arts, culture orgs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 815 Community Response Team Arts COVID-Response Fund is currently offering a competitive grant to arts and culture organizations to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 815CRT-ART has more than $70,000 available for awards, with a goal to provide substantive funding to each recipient; the maximum award per organization is $10,000. The deadline for the 815CRT-ART grant funding is April 9. Allocations will be released on May 7 and the final report due Dec. 1.

For eligibility information and complete application packet, email the Rockford Area Arts Council: info@artsforeveryone.com.

The 815 Community Response Team was convened by the Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence in March 2020 to help ensure nonprofits in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago Counties) and the people they serve are supported during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

815CRT is made up of public and private funders and other partners, working with the nonprofit sector to identify needs and to make funds available for both immediate emergency needs as well as needs that will emerge in the near and not-so-near future.

In order for your application to be considered for funding:

Describe how the pandemic has impacted your organization’s ability to effectively operate, e.g.: Shuttered venues Elimination of ticketed events or performances Staff reductions Deferrals of repairs and/or maintenance initiatives

Discuss strategies employed by your organization to maintain or even build capacity during this time, particularly as it relates to supporting other artists and the arts community as a whole. In addition to providing immediate operational relief, 815CRT-ART funds can be used to leverage other outside funding, create or sustain better systems or processes, build partnerships or efficiencies, and/or enhance knowledge for improved operations. If two or more organizations wish to submit a collaborative proposal, fund requests could average $10,000 per partner organization.



