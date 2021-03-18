Rockford had highest unemployment percentage among Ill. metro areas in Jan.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford had the highest unemployment gain among metro areas in the state in January at 11.1 percent, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The next closest was Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights at a 9.1 percent unemployment rate in January.

The city of Rockford joined Peoria with a 3.5 percent jump in unemployment gains from January 2020 to January 2021. That remains the highest overall unemployment percentage gain of all the metro areas.

Rockford job totals decreased by 7.7 percent. The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas for January, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The unemployment rate also increased for the year in all metro areas, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

“The Pritzker administration remains steadfast in providing support and services to individuals impacted by this pandemic more than a year later,” Deputy Governor Dan Hynes said. “As IDES works to rollout the new extensions provided in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to ensure eligible claimants have access to benefits, they will continue to provide job-matching resources to individuals as the economy works to recover statewide.”

The Metro areas which had the largest decreases in jobs were Kankakee, Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, and Elgin areas. The largest unemployment increases belonged to Chicago, Decatur and Springfield.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.