Six Flags to open April 24

GURNEE, Ill. (WIFR) - Six Flags Great America will open on April 24. Governor Pritzker’s announcement Thursday confirmed that the park will open for its 45th year.

In accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks, Six Flags Great America will operate at reduced attendance levels with a reservation system. The park is also implementing extensive safety measures including several advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees, according to an announcement from Six Flags Great America.

The park’s reopening plan, meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols, according to an announcement from Six Flags Great America.

The park will employ an online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and to stagger arrival times to allow for social distancing. All members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation here. Guests who need single day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process.

