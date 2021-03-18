Sen. Syverson reacts to Gov. Pritzker’s bridge phase announcement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) issued a statement after Gov. Pritzker’s bridge phase between Phase 4 and Phase 5 of his original Restore Illinois Plan.

“After a year of uncertainty and instability, I’m encouraged that the Governor is finally hearing the calls from Republican lawmakers and the public to move Illinois closer toward a full reopening. However, I still have concerns. Under the Governor’s continued go-it-alone plan, Illinois remains one of the most restrictive states in the nation, yet we still have one of the highest death rates per capita. It’s clear, the current approach is not working. We need to open up our state and return to normalcy. It’s time to set aside politics, look at the science and recognize what’s working in other states that are open and thriving,” Syverson said.

