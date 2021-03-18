Rockford Park District to get $200K grant for Mercyhealth Sportscore One.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District will get $200,000 for the Mercyhealth Sportscore One Boating Area Development, according to an announcement from Gov. Pritzker’s office on Thursday.

The park district will receive the Boat Access Area Development grant for the repaving and restriping of the parking lot and boat stalls; install light poles and LED fixtures for the parking area, and painting of the restroom building interior and exterior. The project will also install a new water supply pressure tank, vanities, accessible drinking fountain and LED lights for the restrooms, according to the announcement.

“I’m excited that the Rockford Park District will be receiving this grant allocation from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. This money will be used not only to revitalize our riverfront, but also increase the footprint of Rockford’s downtown, which helps our small businesses in the area,” Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford) said.

Gov. Pritzker announced 2021 Boat Access Area Development grants totaling $721,500 had been awarded to five communities, according to the announcement.

“With spring just around the corner, this grant will help Rockford further develop its riverfront access,” State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) said. “This investment will provide residents and visitors with easier access to enjoy the Rock River. A more accessible river attracts more visitors to the Rockford area, and the local economy will benefit.”

The Boat Access Area Development Program provides financial assistance to local government agencies for the acquisition, construction, and expansion or rehabilitation of public boat and canoe access areas on Illinois’ lakes and rivers. The program provides up to 100 percent of approved project construction costs and 90 percent of approved land acquisition costs. There is a limit of $200,000 per project per year.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Natural Resources Advisory Board reviewed grant requests totaling more than $1.4 million and recommended awarding funding for the projects, according to the announcement.

“As we look towards spring with warmer weather ahead, I’m proud that these Boat Access Area grants will help local communities improve public boat and canoe access areas on Illinois’ lakes and rivers,” Gov. Pritzker said. “These critical investments will help residents and visitors alike explore everything that Illinois has to offer.”

Revenue for this program is derived from marine motor fuel tax and boat and canoe registration fees. Download the Boat Access Area Development Program Manual at this link. You can find more information on Gov. Pritzker’s announcement here.

