Push-ups for Veterans: Janesville man taking donations to help end Veteran suicide

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man is taking on a challenge to show that the mind can be just as strong as the body, so long as you ask for help when you need it.

For the last 81 days, Shilo Titus has done 22 push-ups a day in different locations throughout his community. Whether its at a local bike shop, work, or even in the snow, Titus does his daily push-ups and posts a video to his Facebook page every day.

“Some days I’m at like 6 o’clock at night, I’m in my pajamas, I’m like I gotta get my push-ups in,” said Titus.

While Titus is an avid runner, these push-ups aren’t for the sole purpose of improving his physical fitness.

It’s a part of a challenge he accepted, after a friend nominated him on Facebook, to do 22 push-ups a day for 22 days straight. “22 veterans commit suicide daily, is basically what it is. So, I’m doing 22 push-ups in remembrance of those 22 veterans.”

He’s raising funds for the non-profit Stop Soldier Suicide through the push-up challenge. It’s a cause that is very close to his heart.

“I was in the Navy for 4 years and while in the Navy I actually had a couple of my co-people commit suicide while I was in,” told Titus.

Stop Soldier Suicide provides resources to veterans, including mental health referrals, housing assistance, achieving education goals and hosting retreats.

Titus reflected on the hardships he experienced going through boot-camp and spending so much time away from family during his time in the Navy. “It hits you hard, because I technically could have been one of those numbers.”

Every $22 donated means another day of push-ups. As the donations grew, to now more than $1,600, Titus decided to keep going past 22 days. “I looked at my wife and I said, I gotta do more pushups, that’s a good thing!”

He’s gotten many friends in on the challenge and as long as the donations keep coming, the push-ups will too. “I hope it doesn’t stop. It’d be kind of fun just to keep going,” said Titus, adding that he may continue the push-up challenge for a whole year.

His goal is to encourage other veterans to push through the hard times by opening up to others about their emotions. “This is my way to show people, hey you know it’s okay to talk to people.”

Titus knows first-hand how important finding an outlet for stress can be. For him, it’s running and exercise. “We need ways to break-out and talk about our feelings and just not be trapped inside our own bodies.”

Titus also spends time volunteering with Project Echelon, which he explained as, “veterans getting out there and being active. Not just being sedentary and completing better goals.”

He’s also a member of the Red, White and Blue chapter out of Madison, which assists military members in transitioning out of the service and back into civilian life by encouraging physical and social activity.

You can make an online donation to support Titus in his push-up challenge and follow along with his journey on Facebook.

