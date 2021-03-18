NIU extends contract for school President Dr. Lisa C. Freeman

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday, the Northern Illinois University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to extend President Lisa C. Freeman’s contract through June 30, 2025.

“Since 2017, the Board of Trustees has been consistently impressed by Dr. Freeman’s exemplary leadership, effectiveness, commitment to NIU’s values and, importantly, the significant progress she’s helped the university achieve in this time,” NIU Board Chair Dennis Barsema said. “She has led NIU through this unprecedented public health crisis and positioned our university to emerge stronger and even more focused on the university’s long-term sustainability. The board has full trust and confidence in President Freeman, her vision and her ability to advance the university’s goals.”

Under Freeman’s tenure, the university claims to be making gains in stabilizing enrollment, and improving outcomes for all students, particularly in underserved populations. Among things she has overseen include renovations to the Holmes Student Center and the centralizing of student focused programs and services in the Campus Life Building.

The university is also ranked third in innovation impact productivity among U.S. institutions with less than $100 million in total research funding, and achieved its highest level of sponsored funding in five years, receiving $44 million for 2020.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead NIU forward,” Freeman said. “I love this university, believe in our public mission and am inspired by our diverse and talented students, faculty, staff and alumni.”

Freeman served as interim president of NIU from July 1, 2017 until Sept. 23, 2018, when the board unanimously approved her to become the university’s 13th president. She had also served in several other executive positions at NIU before being named acting president.

