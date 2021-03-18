Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to recovery effort

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - Officials with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office are calling their search for a hiker who went missing Wednesday morning a recovery mission.

Kevin Doyle, 66, was last seen leaving his home in Milton at 9:30 a.m. Officials said he was headed to Storrs Lake Park with his two yellow Labrador retrievers, Holly and Frank. Authorities said the two dogs were found dead in a lake at the park Thursday morning, according to our sister station in Madison, WMTV.

UPDATE: Work completed for today. We are no longer seeking volunteers. Thank you to all who responded and... Posted by Rock County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 18, 2021

Rock County officials said they are no longer needing volunteers to help in the search and thanked those who assisted in a Facebook post Thursday.

Doyle’s vehicle is still parked at Storrs Lake Park. Authorities said he was expected to come back at 10:30 a.m. but has not been seen since.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.