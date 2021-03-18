IDPH: 2,325 new cases of COVID-19, 34 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) – The IDPH reported 2,325 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as 34 more deaths.

The reported deaths Thursday are:

- Champaign County: 1 female 80′s

- Cook County; 1 male 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Cumberland County: 1 male 60′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 male 90′s

- Kane County: 1 female 50′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Lake County: 1 male 70′s

- Madison County: 1 male 60′s, 2 males 90′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70′s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70′s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 80′s

- Will County: 2 males 60′s, 1 male 80′s, 2 females 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,216,090 cases, including 21,022 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 89,817 specimens for a total of 19,389,098. As of last night, 1,120 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 252 patients were in the ICU and 100 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 11 to 17 is 2.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 11 to 17 is 2.67 percent.

A total of doses of 5,172,415 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,587,315. A total of 4,375,171 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 359,041 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 99,210 doses. Wednesday, 91,684 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

