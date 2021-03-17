Week’s second dynamic storm system set to arrive Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After an extended spell of tranquil weather in the Stateline, the pattern has become dramatically more often this week. Though Tuesday’s middle and upper 30s marked the coolest temperatures our area has seen in two weeks, a good chunk of Monday’s snow has melted, and the remainder of the snowpack will become extinct by Wednesday.

Another powerful storm system is in the works, this one to sweep in late in the day Wednesday and continue to have impacts here well into Thursday. A weak area of low pressure is organizing over the four corners region well to our southwest, but will quickly develop into a formidable system Wednesday.

Initially, a brief period of rain or freezing rain may quickly lift through the region early in the day on Wednesday, but the main event’s on tap to arrive much later in the day.

Light rain or freezing rain is possible very early in the day Wednesday. This initial activity will be extremely brief. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The daytime hours that follow the initial light precipitation will be largely dry. More widespread precipitation arrives closer to the dinner hour.

A much more organized batch of rain is to approach the Stateline around dinnertime. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once this rainfall commences, it’s likely to continue with few, if any interruptions during the evening. It’s possible that around or shortly after midnight, enough cold air may be pulled into the system to force a mix with or transition over to snow. At the moment, it appears as though residents of southern Wisconsin would be the most likely candidates to witness some wet snowflakes.

Steady rain will continue late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, though potentially mixing with snow just to our north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain’s likely to continue through most of the night, though come Thursday morning, breaks in the action will begin to be observed.

Rain is likely to continue through the early portion of Thursday, though likely becoming a bit more scattered thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The expectation is that most, if not all of the wet weather should be out of here by midday Thursday, or very shortly thereafter. However, powerful winds are likely to continue to sweep into our area out of the northeast, which should add a discernible chill to the air long after the last raindrops fall.

Rain should be behind us by midday Thursday, though clouds and gusty northeasterly winds will persist. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Endowed with a formidable infusion of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, the storm appears capable of producing some rather healthy rains here. A cohesive suite of several computer forecast models suggests the Stateline my be on the receiving end of 0.50″ of rainfall, perhaps more.

There's a good deal of consistency among our computer models suggesting around a half inch of rain is in the forecast. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While Wednesday and Thursday won’t be ideal for outdoor activities, major improvements are in the cards thereafter.

Cloudy skies and cool temperatures will prevail Wednesday, with windy, rainy conditions expected Thursday. Big improvements arrive Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At long last, the sun’s expected to appear once again Friday, and in unlimited fashion. Northeasterly winds, and rather strong ones at that, will restrict our temperatures. However, the 49° high temperature forecast Friday would still be a degree above normal.

Unlimited sunshine is on tap to return Friday, though northeasterly winds will keep temperatures at seasonable levels. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wall-to-wall sunshine’s again on tap Saturday. That, along with a shifting wind to the southeast, should promote further warming well into the 50s, and perhaps sniffing 60° in a spot or two.

Wall-to-wall sunshine is again on tap Saturday. With winds shifting to the southeast, temperatures should rise considerably. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The pinnacle of the warming trend is likely to occur Sunday, as winds howl out of the south with gusto. Despite a few more clouds around, especially later in the day, temperatures should have little trouble reaching the lower to middle 60s.

Sunshine will give way to partial cloudiness Sunday, though southerly winds will continue to send temperatures upward. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Looking into next week, the pattern appears to remain mild, with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s to lower 60s daily. That said, a more active regime is to again settle in. Daily chances for showers appear in the forecast Monday through Friday, with the lone exception being next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.