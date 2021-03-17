Advertisement

Viral hug machine ditched by fully vaccinated Rockford grandma

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly one year ago Rose Gagnon’s family put together a viral pandemic hack that inspired thousands, now they no longer need it.

“It was weird the people couldn’t believe what we were doing,” Gagnon said.

In the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gagnon felt the need for a hug, so her family built a hug machine. Just nine months later rose celebrates her birthday with a warmer embrace.

“I’m 86 years old and haven’t felt better,” Gagnon said.

Gagnon can now see her 8 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren without concern after receiving two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I spend time with my great-grandkids that to me is my life that’s what it’s all about,” Gagnon said.

The kids enjoy time with her just as much as she does.

“I love her to pieces she’s you know my biggest support system,” Rose’s granddaughter Carly Marinaro said.

The family made up for lost time, they had a sleepover at Gagnon’s apartment for the first time since the start of the pandemic and went swimming at her indoor pool.

“I look forward to having my great-grandkids come back and swim more so in the pool because they enjoy it, they have a lot of fun and they’re what can I say they’re my heart that’s what I live for,” Gagnon said.

Rose says the hug machine was a good way to stay in touch with the family during the pandemic, but nothing beats the real touch of a big hug.

“I wish everybody could experience that,” Gagnon said.

