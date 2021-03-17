Sikh Temple in Rockford celebrates renovations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the top leaders of the Sikh faith traveled from India to bless the new worship hall at Rockford’s temple.

Rockford’s Sikh Temple has been around for 132 years, making it one year older than the Eiffel Tower. On Tuesday, a special inauguration ceremony was held for the 5,000 square feet renovation that took five years to complete.

Sikh Temple President Baba Ji says this is a time for celebration for the three generations of worshippers who have used the temple through the years.

Baba Ji says, “We are trying our best to serve like before for this area. For the people of Rockford. For all the Sikh community and the humanity and needy people belonging to this city country and humanity.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.