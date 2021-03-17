Advertisement

Rockford airport signs partnership with German airport in cargo deal

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s already the 17th largest air cargo airport in the United States. Now the Chicago Rockford International Airport signs a new partnership that should help the airport soar to new heights internationally.

The partnership with Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany RFD officials say will help attract new customers internationally, while strengthening the relationship with existing customers by making ground handling more efficient.

RFD Director of Cargo Ken Ryan says Germany was targeted for this partnership since the country ranks as Illinois’ third largest export marker and fourth largest import market. “Cologne reached out to us. It turns out there are so many things that are similar in terms of our approach. Both of us are very forward thinking. They have some great ideas that we’ve been learning about and they have been asking us to help them with some of the ideas that have worked here in Rockford,” Ryan says.

Ryan also says he plans to bring on 30 to 50 employees as a result of the partnership.

